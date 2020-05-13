Nebraska National Guard Heroes Flyover Canceled

Due to low cloud ceilings forecast across much of Nebraska today, the flyover salute has been cancelled.

We hope to schedule a future event to salute all the Nebraskans working hard against COVID-19.

The Nebraska Air National Guard did have plans Wednesday for a flyover to salute healthcare professionals and all Nebraskans responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The flight would’ve visited 14 Nebraska hospitals spanning nearly the entirety of the state.

“This is our special way of honoring our healthcare professionals and neighbors for how they have responded and come together as Nebraskans during these unprecedented times,” Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska National Guard adjutant general, said. “The National Guard is a community-based organization made up of Citizen Soldiers and Airmen who stand in solidarity with our families, friends and neighbors who are doing their part to kill the virus and end this pandemic.”

