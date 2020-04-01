class="post-template-default single single-post postid-452043 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska officials: Shooting death appears to be accidental

BY Associated Press | April 1, 2020
Gordon, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol and Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting death that officials believe was accidental.

The patrol says in a news release Tuesday that the shooting happened earlier this month, on March 15, at a home in Gordon in northwestern Nebraska.

The patrol says initial investigation shows that 44-year-old Shanita Anderson, of Gordon, was killed in an accidental discharge of a gun.

No other details of how the shooting happened were released. The patrol says the investigation is continuing and asks anyone with information on the shooting to call the state patrol.

