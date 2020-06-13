Nebraska outlines aid plan for ranchers, small businesses

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-467186 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 13, 2020
Nebraska small businesses and livestock producers that took a hit from the coronavirus pandemic will get the chance to apply for financial assistance starting Monday, June 15.

The state will award grants of at least $12,000 to eligible businesses with five to 49 employees and livestock producers with one to 10 employees. The programs are a part of the $1.1 billion the state received from the federal government’s coronavirus relief package.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says state officials will distribute the money on a first-come, first-served basis.

Information about the grant programs, eligibility requirements, application deadlines and more can be found at getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov.

The application window begins Monday, June 15, and ends on June 26.

