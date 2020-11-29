class="post-template-default single single-post postid-499571 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska pays $850K to 2 attacked by prison escapee

BY Associated Press | November 29, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska has agreed to pay $850,000 to a woman and her daughter who were attacked in Lincoln by one of two convicted sex offenders who escaped from maximum security prison by hiding in laundry carts.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the attorney for Cindi and Christine Allen called the June 2016 case a “tragedy” that has continued to cause complications for the woman.

After escaping from the Lincoln Correctional Center, Armon Dixon ultimately found his way to a Lincoln apartment where 61-year-old Cindi Allen lived. He entered through an unlocked patio door, grabbing and threatening Allen’s 21-year-old daughter. When the women resisted, Dixon beat them with a blunt object.

