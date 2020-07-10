Nebraska physician charged in husband’s death out on bond

LEXINGTON – A Nebraska resident physician accused of fatally shooting her husband in front of their two children last month has been released on $100,000 bond. North Platte television station KNOP reports that 31-year-old Kathleen Jourdan put up 10% of her $1 million bail to be released from jail on Thursday. Jourdan is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon in the June 17 killing of her husband, 35-year-old Joshua Jourdan. Kathleen Jourdan told police she shot her husband because she feared for herself and children during an argument between the couple inside their vehicle, which pulled over alongside Interstate 80.