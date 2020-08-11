class="post-template-default single single-post postid-478287 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Nebraska police fatally shoot man accused of having knife | KRVN Radio

Nebraska police fatally shoot man accused of having knife

BY Associated Press | August 11, 2020
Courtesy/Grand Island Police logo.

Grand Island, Neb.  — Police in south-central Nebraska say officers fatally shot a man who charged at them with a knife.

Grand Island police say in a news release that the shooting happened near midnight Monday, when officers were called to a house by those seeking to have a family member removed.

Arriving officers say the man – identified as 40-year-old Americo Reyes Jr. – began barricading the home’s doors and turning out the lights before he met officers at the back door holding a large knife.

Police say two different less lethal options were deployed with no adverse affects on Reyes, and that police shot him when he charged at the officers with the knife.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
