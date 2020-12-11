Nebraska possibly relaxing coronavirus restrictions as early as Saturday.

OMAHA – Nebraska may relax its coronavirus restrictions as early as Saturday after a recent decline in hospitalized patients, but state officials have underlined that residents should still avoid crowded areas and confined spaces to keep the virus from spreading. Gov. Pete Ricketts says the state may revert to fewer restrictions because the number of coronavirus patients in hospital beds is on pace to fall below a seven-day average of 20% of those available by the end of Friday. If that happens, hospitals may be allowed to resume elective surgeries and restrictions on indoor gatherings could ease too. Masks would be recommended but not required in salons and barbershops.