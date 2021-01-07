Nebraska preparing to launch vaccine registration website

Lincoln – Nebraskans who want to register for a coronavirus vaccination should be able to do so online or by phone in a few weeks. Officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services say they plan to launch their new registration website in about two weeks and a telephone hotline in roughly 10 days. Angie Ling, the department’s incident commander, says the system will allow people to register for a vaccine even if they aren’t eligible right away. The state is offering vaccinations in phases, with an initial focus on front-line health care workers and people who work at or live in long-term care facilities.