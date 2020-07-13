class="post-template-default single single-post postid-472627 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Nebraska prison employee tests positive for Covid-19

BY AP | July 13, 2020
Lincoln, Neb. — State officials said a staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at home.

The latest case, announced Saturday,  brings to 24 the number of staff members working at the Nebraska Department of Corrections who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Twenty of those have recovered.

Officials are notifying people who work and live at the facility of the case, and anyone who had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

