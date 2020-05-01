Nebraska received about 8,200 new jobless claims last week

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-458632 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY AP | May 1, 2020
Lincoln, Neb. —  Nebraska received nearly 8,200 new unemployment claims last week as the fallout from coronavirus-related restrictions on business continued. The latest number from the U.S. Department of Labor is about 4,000 lower than the previous week, but is still higher than average. The number of new claims has been falling since it peaked at a record-setting surge of 26,700 in early April. Unemployment has soared in Nebraska and nationally due to state-mandated social distancing restrictions on businesses as well as Americans who are staying sheltered at home to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

