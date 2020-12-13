Nebraska relaxes restrictions after hospitalizations dip

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska relaxed its coronavirus restrictions on Saturday after a recent decline in hospitalized patients, but state officials are underlining that residents should still avoid crowded areas and confined spaces to keep the virus from spreading.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that the state will revert to fewer restrictions because the number of coronavirus patients in hospital beds has fallen below a seven-day average of 20% of those available.

The change means hospitals will be allowed to resume elective surgeries and restrictions on indoor gatherings will ease too. Masks will be recommended but not required in salons and barbershops.