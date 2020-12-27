Nebraska relaxes virus restrictions as hospitalizations fall

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-504413 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | December 27, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska further relaxed the state’s social distancing restrictions because the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus has continued to decline.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that the rules would be eased because less than 15% of the state’s hospital beds have been occupied by virus patients over the past week, on average.

The new rules that take effect Thursday will allow indoor gatherings up to 75% of a building’s capacity, up from 50% now, and the restrictions on elective surgeries will also be lifted. Rules requiring people at bars and restaurants to remain seated will also be eliminated.

