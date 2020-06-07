Nebraska reports 15,543 coronavirus cases, 188 deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska health officials say the state now has 15,543 cases of COVID-19, and 188 deaths have been linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

The state Department of Health and Human services said Sunday that even as the case numbers have continued to rise, Nebraska’s hospitals have had capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.

The state says 44 percent of the intensive care beds and 77 percent of the ventilators remain available at Nebraska hospitals.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.