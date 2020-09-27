Nebraska reports 453 new virus cases, no new deaths

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-487571 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | September 27, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska public health officials have confirmed 453 new cases of the coronavirus but no new deaths.

The state’s online tracking portal says the total number of known cases has reached 42,731 as of Thursday evening. Of those cases, 462 people have died since the pandemic began. Nearly 438,000 people have been tested so far.

Despite the increase, the number of available hospital beds has remained stable. State officials say 33% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 27% of its intensive care unit beds and 80% of its ventilators are still available for coronavirus patients if needed.

