Nebraska retains status with lowest unemployment in nation | KRVN Radio

Nebraska retains status with lowest unemployment in nation

BY Associated Press | November 21, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska retained its status last month as the state with the nation’s lowest unemployment rate.

According to data released Friday. Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October fell to 3%, down from 3.6% in September. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers show Nebraska’s latest rate is less than half the national rate of 6.9%.

Vermont and Iowa had the second- and third-lowest rates for October at 3.2% and 3.6%, respectively. Hawaii had the highest rate nationwide, at 14.3%. Nebraska’s rate has remained low compared to other states despite the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in widespread business closures and layoffs.

