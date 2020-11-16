Nebraska Rural Radio Association announces next Rural Radio Forum

“Farm Financing for the Future” is the latest topic on quarterly Rural Radio Forum

It’s been a long and difficult year for everyone. But, the cycle of Agriculture continues with producers now planning their inputs and purchases for the 2021 season.

The Rural Radio Network will take a closer look at “Farm Financing for the Future” in its next Rural Radio Forum, a one-hour quarterly program, to be aired on radio stations across the state on November 17, 2020 at 3:00pm central time and 2:00pm mountain time.

Rural Radio Network broadcast staff will be interviewing experts on such topics as non-traditional farm input financing, perspective from a Nebraska banker on the American Bankers Association Ag Committee, a lender on traditional crop and livestock

financing as well as a transitional loan program for organic producers. We’ll also get the cooperative perspective and comments from a banker and state senator.

Join us on member stations on KRVN/ Lexington 880 AM & 106.9 FM; KNEB/ Scottsbluff 960 AM & 100.3 FM; KTIC/West Point 840 AM & 98.3 FM and KOOL

Radio/York 1370 am, 95.9 and103.5 FM.

More details can be found online at ruralradio.com/rural-radio-forum/.

The Nebraska Rural Radio Association is the only radio group in the nation which is owned by a cooperative of farmers and ranchers. Along with flagship studios in

Lexington, other markets include Scottsbluff, West Point, Holdrege and York.

In addition to the radio stations, the NRRA has production studios on the Nebraska Innovation

Campus in Lincoln.

The NRRA-owned Rural Radio Network reaches six states across the Midwest.