Nebraska schools prepare for fall amid pandemic uncertainty

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska schools are preparing for a rangef possibilities for the fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues to claim lives and disrupt daily life.

The Nebraska Department of Education already had an effort called Launch Nebraska to help school systems with preparations before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines calling for masks, daily temperature checks and more space between desks.

State Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said he’s seen huge progress the last two weeks. He cited discussions in the Omaha area, in Lincoln and Lancaster County, and with Nebraska’s rural schools association.