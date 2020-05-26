class="post-template-default single single-post postid-463495 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Nebraska schools prepare for fall amid pandemic uncertainty | KRVN Radio

Nebraska schools prepare for fall amid pandemic uncertainty

BY Associated Press | May 26, 2020
Home News Regional News
Nebraska schools prepare for fall amid pandemic uncertainty

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska schools are preparing for a rangef possibilities for the fall as the coronavirus pandemic continues to claim lives and disrupt daily life.

The Nebraska Department of Education already had an effort called Launch Nebraska to help school systems with preparations before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines calling for masks, daily temperature checks and more space between desks.

State Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said he’s seen huge progress the last two weeks. He cited discussions in the Omaha area, in Lincoln and Lancaster County, and with Nebraska’s rural schools association.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: