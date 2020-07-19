class="post-template-default single single-post postid-473999 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Nebraska schools to use color-coded scale for virus danger

BY Associated Press | July 19, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska’s public schools will use a color-coded scale to decide what restrictions they’ll put in place when schools reopen this fall in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

State officials says schools considered least at-risk for spreading the virus will be labeled green on the scale, and students will attend classes as normal with some screening procedures in place.

Schools facing the greatest risk will be coded red, triggering a return to remote learning only and no participation in athletics. And schools at moderate risk will end up yellow or orange, leading to restrictions that could include reducing the number of students in school at one time and requiring masks when feasible.

