Nebraska sees continued high virus counts, more deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – State health figures show Nebraska’s coronavirus numbers remaining high, as the state’s prison system reported four additional staffers testing positive for the virus.

A news release late Thursday from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says the Lincoln Correctional Center, Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln, Omaha Correctional Center and the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln each reported a staffer testing positive for the virus. Officials say all four are self-isolating at home.

The announcement brings the total number of prison employees across the state to be infected with the virus to 37. The state’s online virus tracker shows 332 cases were confirmed and another five deaths recorded on Thursday. So far, 316 Nebraskan have died from the virus.