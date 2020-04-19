class="post-template-default single single-post postid-455922 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska sees coronavirus cases rise 6.8%, surpassing 1,100

BY Associated Press | April 19, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska has seen its number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus surpass 1,100 and jump of 6.8% in a day.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday that the Nebraska had another 72 confirmed coronavirus cases since Friday morning to bring the total to 1,138. The state’s number of COVID-19-related deaths remained at 24.

The biggest hotspot was Hall County in central Nebraska, home to Grand Island and the fourth most-populous county in the state. The state health department reported that it had 293 confirmed cases. The state’s most populous county, Douglas County, had 266 cases.

