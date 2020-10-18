class="post-template-default single single-post postid-491900 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Nebraska Sen. Sasse rips Trump over COVID-19, foreign policy | KRVN Radio

Nebraska Sen. Sasse rips Trump over COVID-19, foreign policy

BY Associated Press | October 18, 2020
Home News Regional News
Nebraska Sen. Sasse rips Trump over COVID-19, foreign policy

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska has told constituents that President Donald Trump mocks Christian evangelicals in private and “kisses dictators’ butts.” Sasse made the comments Wednesday during a telephone town hall this week when he was asked why he has been so critical of a president of his own party.

Sasse is running for a second term representing the reliably red state. He criticized Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and said Trump’s family has treated the presidency “like a business opportunity.”

The comments were first reported by the Washington Examiner after it obtained an audio recording of the senator’s comments.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: