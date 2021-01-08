Nebraska Sen. Sasse says Trump incited Capitol riot

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is blasting President Donald Trump for his statements just before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, saying the president deserved some blame for “pouring gasoline on these fires of division” and disregarding his oath of office. Sasse, a fellow Republican who has clashed with Trump before, also says he’s open to using the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office. In an interview Friday with National Public Radio, Sasse said he places blame first on the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday and then on the president for inciting the riot.