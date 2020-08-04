Nebraska sheriff’s deputy acquitted of child abuse charge

HOLDREGE, Neb. – A south-central Nebraska sheriff’s deputy accused of giving a teenage girl a black eye has been acquitted of child abuse. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a jury last week found 32-year-old Jamie Tilson found not guilty of misdemeanor counts of child abuse and third-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a Sept. 3 incident in Holdrege in which Tilson sought to take away the teenage relative’s phone. Arresting officers said in an affidavit that the teen kicked a hole in a wall and talked back to Tilson, who said he “went to slap” the girl in the mouth, but hit her in the eye when she flinched, causing a black eye. Tilson remains employed by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office.
- KRVN
- 93.1 The River
- KAMI Country Legends
- @KRVN
- @931TheRiver
- @RRNMarkets
- KRVN 880 Channel
Station Events
Aug
4
Tue
5:00 pm Harlan County Fair
Harlan County Fair
Aug 4 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Come see the 2020 Chevy Blazer at the Harlan County Fair on Tuesday, August 4th from 5 to 7pm. Stop by the table and put your name in the box and then head over to[...]
Aug
7
Fri
2:30 pm Sandhills Open Road Challenge
Sandhills Open Road Challenge
Aug 7 @ 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm
If you feel the need for speed, then you need to be in Arnold for the Sandhills Open Road Challenge on Friday, August 7th. You won’t find the 20-20 Blazer in any of the events,[...]
Aug
8
Sat
6:00 pm Eustis Fair & Corn Show
Eustis Fair & Corn Show
Aug 8 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Blaze a new trail to Eustis for the annual Eustis Fair and Corn Show on Saturday, August 8th from 6 to 8pm. It’s demo derby time and the KRVN crew will have the 2020 Blazer[...]
Aug
10
Mon
5:30 pm Cozad Music Mondays
Cozad Music Mondays
Aug 10 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Music Mondays are back in Cozad on August 10th. The 2020 Chevy Blazer will be there too. We will be set up for registration from 5:30 to 7:30. Come out for an evening of music[...]
Aug
20
Thu
6:20 pm Aurora Softball at Lexington , P... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Aurora Softball at Lexington , P... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Aug 20 @ 6:20 pm – 8:30 pm
Blogs
Nebraska sheriff’s deputy acquitted of child abuse charge
BY AP | August 4, 2020
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information