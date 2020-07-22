Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation, responds to State Auditor’s Report

On the heels of the State Auditors Report with regard to the Nebraska State Fair, we want to assure the donors, members and supporters of the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation that your investment in the 1868 Foundation is secure.

“The 1868 Foundation is a completely separate and distinct entity from the Nebraska State Fair, with a completely separate Board of Directors, completely separate financial accounts and robust accounting practices to keep each of your donations safe and sound,” said Lindsey Koepke, Executive Director.

Rest assured that the 1868 Foundation has always had solid financial controls and accounting practices in place and we will always do what is right by your investment with the 1868 Foundation. “We are grateful for your continued support for the 1868 Foundation and promise to make sure that your investment in the future of your Nebraska State Fair is one that you can be proud of.”

The Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation is a proud charitable 501(C)3 organization whose mission is to raise funds for the future of your Nebraska State Fair. For more information on the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation, visit 1868foundation.org.