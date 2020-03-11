class="post-template-default single single-post postid-446703 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska State Fair Board Discovers Suspicious Activity in State Fair Finances

BY Media Release | March 11, 2020
As part of an internal review of State Fair finances, the staff discovered activity that is suspicious in nature and warrants further investigation.

The Nebraska State Fair Board has alerted all appropriate state agencies, who are coordinating further investigation. Additionally, The Board has engaged a private firm to conduct further forensic review of the Fair’s banking and financial transactions.

This process will take time, not only to complete the investigation, but also to analyze the results.

The Board is cooperating fully with the investigation, closely monitoring the Fair’s finances, and will provide updates to the public as appropriate.

The Board feels positive about the future and the new safeguards being introduced and is confident this investigation will have no negative effect on preparations for the 2020 Nebraska State Fair.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
