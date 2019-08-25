Nebraska State Fair parking

All on grounds parking at Nebraska State Fair will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Fair guests should use the off-site Fair Express Shuttles which are running continuously at Walmart South, ShopKo, Conestoga Mall (13th St & Webb road), Conestoga Mall (North of Sears), Sam’s Club, and Central Community College. Shuttles will start one hour before the Fair gates open and finish at midnight.

A shuttle will run beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 and run daily from Walmart South for the remainder of the Fair.

The Bosselman north parking* lot off of Locust at Fonner Park is available for $10 per vehicle. Fees support the Overland Trails Council Boy Scouts of America. Tractor trams will transport attendees to the main fair entrance. This service will be available weekdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays / Sundays from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm and Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*Bosselman Inc. North lot only – must enter on Locust street.