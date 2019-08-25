class="post-template-default single single-post postid-403665 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Nebraska State Fair parking | KRVN Radio

Nebraska State Fair parking

BY Christian Schwarz | August 25, 2019
Home News Regional News
Nebraska State Fair parking

All on grounds parking at Nebraska State Fair will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Fair guests should use the off-site Fair Express Shuttles which are running continuously at Walmart South, ShopKo, Conestoga Mall (13th St & Webb road), Conestoga Mall (North of Sears), Sam’s Club, and Central Community College. Shuttles will start one hour before the Fair gates open and finish at midnight.

A shuttle will run beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 and run daily from Walmart South for the remainder of the Fair.

The Bosselman north parking* lot off of Locust at Fonner Park is available for $10 per vehicle. Fees support the Overland Trails Council Boy Scouts of America. Tractor trams will transport attendees to the main fair entrance. This service will be available weekdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays / Sundays from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm and Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*Bosselman Inc. North lot only – must enter on Locust street.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments