class="post-template-default single single-post postid-403820 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Nebraska State Fair says parking unavailable at fairgrounds | KRVN Radio

Nebraska State Fair says parking unavailable at fairgrounds

BY Associated Press | August 26, 2019
Home News Regional News
Nebraska State Fair says parking unavailable at fairgrounds

Grand Island, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair says the parking isn’t available Monday at the rain-soaked Fonner Park fairgrounds.
Fair officials urged people to park at offsite locations and take free shuttle rides to the fair.

The National Weather Service says nearly an inch and a half (3.8 centimeters) of rain was reported early Monday morning at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport. Street flooding was reported in Grand Island and several other central Nebraska communities. Grand Island received 2.2 inches (5.6 centimeters) of rain on Friday, the first day of the fair.

Clearer skies are in the area forecast for the rest of Monday and the next three days.  The fair announced last week that those riding the shuttle buses will receive a free pass that can be used through Thursday this week. The fair ends Sept. 2.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments