Nebraska state fish hatcheries remain closed | KRVN Radio

Nebraska state fish hatcheries remain closed

BY Nebraska Game and Parks | August 7, 2020
Nebraska state fish hatcheries remain closed

LINCOLN, Neb. – Due to heavy visitor traffic, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reminds guests that the state’s five fish hatcheries remain closed.

For the safety of staff, the following hatcheries remain closed until further notice: Rock Creek in Dundy County, North Platte in Lincoln County, Valentine in Cherry County and Calamus in Garfield County. The buildings at the Grove Trout Rearing Station in Antelope County are closed, while the grounds are open.

The hatcheries will continue to produce and stock fish.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.org to view the fish stocking database or to find more information about fishing in Nebraska.

