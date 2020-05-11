Nebraska State Highway Commission Meeting to be held virtually

May 8, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) — On Friday, May 15, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., the State Highway Commission will
conduct a virtual meeting via WebEx. This is event is open to the public. An audio feed will be
available by dialing 1-415-655-0003. When prompted, enter meeting number: 925 551 512 to connect to
the call.
If attendees would prefer an access link for computer or mobile viewing, please contact
Sarah Soula at 402-479-4871 or sarah.soula@nebraska .gov.
NDOT will make every reasonable accommodation to provide accessible meeting materials for all persons
unable to participate by virtual means. Appropriate provisions for persons without internet access or
persons with Limited Language Proficiency (LEP) will be made if the Department is notified by
May 10, 2020. Please contact the Public Involvement Unit at ndot.publicinvolvement@nebraska.gov for
assistance.
The agenda for the meeting is attached to this document and can also be found on the NDOT website at
http://dot.nebraska.gov/news-media/ by clicking on the “State Highway Commission Meeting” link.