Nebraska State Highway Commission Meeting to be held virtually

May 8, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) — On Friday, May 15, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., the State Highway Commission will

conduct a virtual meeting via WebEx. This is event is open to the public. An audio feed will be

available by dialing 1-415-655-0003. When prompted, enter meeting number: 925 551 512 to connect to

the call.

If attendees would prefer an access link for computer or mobile viewing, please contact

Sarah Soula at 402-479-4871 or sarah.soula@nebraska .gov.

NDOT will make every reasonable accommodation to provide accessible meeting materials for all persons

unable to participate by virtual means. Appropriate provisions for persons without internet access or

persons with Limited Language Proficiency (LEP) will be made if the Department is notified by

May 10, 2020. Please contact the Public Involvement Unit at ndot.publicinvolvement@nebraska.gov for

assistance.

The agenda for the meeting is attached to this document and can also be found on the NDOT website at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/news-media/ by clicking on the “State Highway Commission Meeting” link.