Nebraska state lawmaker’s father dies from COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. – A Nebraska state lawmaker says his father has died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Sen. Tony Vargas, of Omaha, says his father, 72-year-old Antonio Vargas, had spent 31 days on a ventilator in a New York hospital. The elder Vargas died early Wednesday morning. Tony Vargas says his mother, Lidia Vargas, contracted the virus as well but was able to remain quarantined at home. She has since recovered.