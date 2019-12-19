class="post-template-default single single-post postid-427938 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska State Patrol 61st Basic Recruit Camp to Graduate Friday | KRVN Radio

Nebraska State Patrol 61st Basic Recruit Camp to Graduate Friday

BY Nebraska State Patrol | December 19, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska State Patrol 61st Basic Recruit Camp to Graduate Friday

DECEMBER 18, 2019 (LINCOLN, NEB.)  — The recruits of the Nebraska State Patrol 61st Basic Recruit Class will graduate during a ceremony at the Nebraska State Capitol this Friday, December 20. The ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the Rotunda of the Capitol, 1445 K Street, in Lincoln.

Remarks will be provided by Governor Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson, and Nebraska State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc. The recruits will receive their badges and take the oath office, which will be administered by Secretary of State Robert Evnen.

The class includes recruits from several communities in Nebraska, as well as Florida, Kansas, and Michigan. The nine graduates will begin their careers as Nebraska State Troopers serving in a variety of communities across Nebraska.

Camp 61 also includes the first married couple to attend and graduate from Basic Recruit Camp in NSP’s 82-year history. The nine graduates, along with fourteen troopers sworn-in in June with Camp 60, complete the most successful recruiting year for NSP since 2015.

 

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments