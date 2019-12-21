Nebraska State Patrol Graduates 61st Recruit Class

DECEMBER 20, 2019 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — A new class of troopers has joined the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol. Nine new State Troopers received their badges and were sworn-in during a ceremony this morning at the Nebraska State Capitol. The new troopers represent the 61st Basic Recruit Class in Nebraska State Patrol history.

“Today is a proud day for the Nebraska State Patrol,” said Colonel John Bolduc. “Every graduation marks an important accomplishment for these new troopers, who’ve dedicated the lives to serving Nebraska. They’ve chosen to join a proud team and have earned every stitch of the NSP patch they now wear.”

Governor Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson, and Colonel Bolduc provided remarks during the ceremony. Secretary of State Bob Evnen administered the Oath of Office.

The nine-member class of Camp 61 completed 22 weeks of training at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy in Grand Island. The extensive training includes hands-on experience as well as more than 1,000 hours of academic instruction. These new troopers will now begin their career assigned to troop areas throughout the state.

Recruit Steven Sosnowski received the Superintendent’s Leadership Award. Recruit Travis Bacon was honored with the Captain Mark Williams Core Values Award as well as the O. H. Witt Academic Award. Recruit Nathan Knudson was presented the R. J. Buchholz Physical Fitness Award and the D. R. Shearer Marksmanship Award.

This class includes troopers hailing from several communities throughout Nebraska, Florida, Kansas, and Michigan. Camp 61 also includes the first married couple to attend and graduate from the training academy together in NSP history.

The troopers will now undergo six months of on-the-job instruction with veteran troopers in the field. The members of the Camp 61 are:

Name Hometown Badge Duty Station Assignment Travis Bacon Stockton, KS 355 Lexington Troop D Tristen Jackson Oshkosh, NE 362 Sidney Troop E Nathan Knudson Omaha, NE 367 Lincoln Troop H Christopher Moore Fort Myers, FL 385 Omaha Troop A Schuyler Sauser Plainview, NE 388 Broken Bow Troop D Ty Schoenefeld Shelton, NE 389 Lincoln Troop H Steven Sosnowski Newaygo, MI 392 Omaha Carrier Amy Thompson Omaha, NE 395 Omaha Troop A Jamie Thompson Omaha, NE 396 Omaha Troop A

Camp 61 is the second class of troopers to graduate in 2019, completing the first year of NSP’s new cycle of holding two training camps per year. With 23 new troopers added this year, 2019 is the best recruiting year for NSP in several years. The next Nebraska State Patrol Basic Recruit Camp, Class 62, is slated to begin on January 6, 2020.