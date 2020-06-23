class="post-template-default single single-post postid-468713 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Nebraska State Patrol Graduates 62nd Recruit Class

Nebraska State Patrol Graduates 62nd Recruit Class

BY Nebraska State Patrol | June 23, 2020
Nebraska State Patrol Graduates 62nd Recruit Class
Members of the Nebraska State Patrol's 62nd Basic Recruit Class stand for their class photo on June 19th.

 

 

JUNE 19, 2020 (LINCOLN, NEB.)  — Fifteen new troopers are ready to hit the road across the state of Nebraska. The members of the 62nd Basic Recruit Class in Nebraska State Patrol history received their badges and took the oath of office today to officially join the ranks of NSP.

On June 19th, fifteen new troopers took the oath of office and received these badges.

“These new troopers desire to serve our state and make a difference,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Through the challenges they’ve already overcome as a team, the members of Camp 62 have displayed their determination to serve Nebraska with integrity and rebuild the trust in law enforcement that has been shaken in recent weeks.” 

Colonel Bolduc Addresses Camp 62.

Governor Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson, and Colonel Bolduc provided remarks during today’s graduation ceremony, held in the rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol. Secretary of State Bob Evnen administered the oath of office. Attendance at the ceremony was limited to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The class of Camp 62 completed 22 weeks of training at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy in Grand Island. The training included extensive live-action scenarios as well as more than 1,000 hours of academic instruction. The new troopers will now continue their training during a field training process, while being paired with veteran troopers throughout the state.

“This class is a uniquely resilient camp,” said Colonel Bolduc. “They’ve been through COVID-19, they’ve been on lockdown, and they’ve persevered in several different circumstances. They’ve proven themselves and I think they’re going to serve Nebraska to a level that we haven’t ever seen before.”

Recruit Michael Guth, of Sidney, received the Superintendent’s Leadership Award, the O. H. Witt Academic Award, and the Captain Mark Williams Core Values Award. Recruit Madison Reynoldson, of Norfolk, was honored with the R. J. Buchholz Physical Fitness Award. Recruit Joshua Schwarz, of Lincoln, was presented the D. R. Shearer Marksmanship Award.

All fifteen new troopers are from Nebraska and most will be returning to serve in their previous city of residence. The graduates of Camp 62 are:

Name

Hometown

Badge

Duty Station

Assignment

Brandon Dolezal

Bellevue

402

Scottsbluff

Troop E

Jordan Dostal

Lincoln

481

Ogallala

Troop D

Daniela Gonzalez Nuno

Kearney

407

Kearney

Troop C

Michael Guth

Sidney

615

Sidney

Troop E

Ryan Healy

Omaha

408

Omaha

Troop A

Thomas Kavan

Lincoln

409

Beatrice

Troop H

Andrew Martinez

Lexington

412

Lexington

Troop D

Nathaniel McClung

Papillion

428

Omaha

Troop A

Jacob Meyer

Elkhorn

430

Omaha

Troop A

Seth Miller

Norfolk

431

Scottsbluff

Troop E

Ashdonn Nolte

Lincoln

435

Lincoln

Troop H

Daniel Osuna-Salazar

West Point

440

West Point

Troop B

Madison Reynoldson

Norfolk

441

Norfolk

Troop B

Joshua Schwarz

Lincoln

691

Lincoln

Troop H

Alexander Winters

Lincoln

145

Beatrice

Troop H

 

Camp 62 is the first class of troopers to graduate in 2020, with another class slated to graduate later this year as NSP continues the cycle of two training camps per year. The next Nebraska State Patrol Basic Recruit Camp, Class 63, will begin on July 6, 2020. Camp 63 will begin with 24 recruits.

 

 

