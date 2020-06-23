Nebraska State Patrol Graduates 62nd Recruit Class

JUNE 19, 2020 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Fifteen new troopers are ready to hit the road across the state of Nebraska. The members of the 62nd Basic Recruit Class in Nebraska State Patrol history received their badges and took the oath of office today to officially join the ranks of NSP.

“These new troopers desire to serve our state and make a difference,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Through the challenges they’ve already overcome as a team, the members of Camp 62 have displayed their determination to serve Nebraska with integrity and rebuild the trust in law enforcement that has been shaken in recent weeks.”

Governor Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson, and Colonel Bolduc provided remarks during today’s graduation ceremony, held in the rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol. Secretary of State Bob Evnen administered the oath of office. Attendance at the ceremony was limited to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The class of Camp 62 completed 22 weeks of training at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy in Grand Island. The training included extensive live-action scenarios as well as more than 1,000 hours of academic instruction. The new troopers will now continue their training during a field training process, while being paired with veteran troopers throughout the state.

“This class is a uniquely resilient camp,” said Colonel Bolduc. “They’ve been through COVID-19, they’ve been on lockdown, and they’ve persevered in several different circumstances. They’ve proven themselves and I think they’re going to serve Nebraska to a level that we haven’t ever seen before.”

Recruit Michael Guth, of Sidney, received the Superintendent’s Leadership Award, the O. H. Witt Academic Award, and the Captain Mark Williams Core Values Award. Recruit Madison Reynoldson, of Norfolk, was honored with the R. J. Buchholz Physical Fitness Award. Recruit Joshua Schwarz, of Lincoln, was presented the D. R. Shearer Marksmanship Award.

All fifteen new troopers are from Nebraska and most will be returning to serve in their previous city of residence. The graduates of Camp 62 are:

Name Hometown Badge Duty Station Assignment Brandon Dolezal Bellevue 402 Scottsbluff Troop E Jordan Dostal Lincoln 481 Ogallala Troop D Daniela Gonzalez Nuno Kearney 407 Kearney Troop C Michael Guth Sidney 615 Sidney Troop E Ryan Healy Omaha 408 Omaha Troop A Thomas Kavan Lincoln 409 Beatrice Troop H Andrew Martinez Lexington 412 Lexington Troop D Nathaniel McClung Papillion 428 Omaha Troop A Jacob Meyer Elkhorn 430 Omaha Troop A Seth Miller Norfolk 431 Scottsbluff Troop E Ashdonn Nolte Lincoln 435 Lincoln Troop H Daniel Osuna-Salazar West Point 440 West Point Troop B Madison Reynoldson Norfolk 441 Norfolk Troop B Joshua Schwarz Lincoln 691 Lincoln Troop H Alexander Winters Lincoln 145 Beatrice Troop H

Camp 62 is the first class of troopers to graduate in 2020, with another class slated to graduate later this year as NSP continues the cycle of two training camps per year. The next Nebraska State Patrol Basic Recruit Camp, Class 63, will begin on July 6, 2020. Camp 63 will begin with 24 recruits.