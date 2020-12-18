Nebraska State Patrol Graduates 63rd Recruit Class

DECEMBER 18, 2020 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Eighteen new troopers have joined the ranks of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP). The members of the 63rd Basic Recruit Class in NSP history received their badges and took the oath of office today during a ceremony at the State Capitol.

“Today is a great day for the Nebraska State Patrol,” said Colonel John Bolduc. “These 18 troopers have faced challenges and grew together as a team. The skills they’ve learned during the last six months of training will now be put to use in service to the citizens of Nebraska.”

The members of Camp 63 hail from three states and 13 different communities across Nebraska. The class completed 22 weeks of intense training at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy in Grand Island. The training included extensive live-action, hands-on scenarios, as well as more than 1,000 hours of academic instruction. The new troopers will now continue their training in the field, pairing with a veteran trooper for the field training process.

Recruit Jenna Riddle, of Lincoln, received the Captain Mark Williams Core Values Award, as well as the R. J. Buchholz Physical Fitness Award. Recruit Nicholas Buck, of Rochester, Minnesota, was honored with the D. R. Shearer Marksmanship Award. Recruit Matthew Brown, of Bayard, received the O. H. Witt Academic Achievement Award. Recruit Joshua Ko, of Pearl City, Hawaii, was presented the Superintendent’s Leadership Award.

Governor Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson, and Colonel Bolduc provided remarks during today’s graduation ceremony, held in the rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol. Secretary of State Bob Evnen administered the oath of office. Attendance at the ceremony was limited to comply with social distancing guidelines.

“You have just completed one of the toughest law enforcement training camps in the nation,” said Governor Pete Ricketts, in his address to the class. “On behalf of all Nebraskans, I want to tell you how proud we are of the Nebraska State Patrol and how proud we are of you for making this decision to join the patrol.”

The graduates of Camp 63 are:

Name Hometown Badge Duty Station Assignment Travis Bauer Kearney 103 Kearney Troop C Simon Bessmer Omaha 104 Lincoln Troop H Aaron Borcyk Omaha 115 Omaha Troop A Matthew Brown Bayard 524 Scottsbluff Troop E Nicholas Buck Rochester, MN 116 Nebraska City Troop H Aaron Hartley Omaha 123 Norfolk Troop B Scott Hild Edgar 128 Hastings Troop C Joshua Ko Pearl City, HI 159 Lincoln Troop H Chase Landry Valley 249 Wahoo Troop H John Lonnborg Beatrice 169 Grand Island Troop C Kaleb Mayfield La Vista 170 Omaha Troop A Glen McGavren Waterloo 171 Omaha Troop A Joel McGrew Lincoln 38 Nebraska City Troop H Grant Moody Aurora 178 Aurora Troop C Andrew Ochoa Alliance 194 Sidney Troop E Jenna Riddle Lincoln 195 Lincoln Troop H Aaron Scott Republican City 571 Hastings Troop C Matthew Wagner Grand Island 197 Beatrice Troop H

Camp 63 completes the best recruiting year for NSP since 2015, with 33 new troopers taking the oath of office this year. 2020 marks only the second time since 2002 that NSP has added more than 30 troopers in one calendar year. Fifteen new troopers were sworn-in last June.

The next Nebraska State Patrol Basic Recruit Class, Camp 64, will begin on January 4, 2021. NSP is currently accepting applications for Camp 65, scheduled to begin in July 2021, at nsp.ne.gov/apply.