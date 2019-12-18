Nebraska Supreme Court 2020 Traveling Dates Scheduled

The Nebraska Supreme Court has set its 2020 winter and spring calendar of traveling arguments. Travel sessions are scheduled:

February 6, 2020: University of Nebraska College of Law in Lincoln

March 5, 2020: Creighton University School of Law followed by Omaha Northwest High School – National Judicial Outreach Week session

May 4, 2020: McCook High School in McCook – Law Day session

For the past 35 years, the justices of the Nebraska Supreme Court have traveled to each of Nebraska’s law schools for the purpose of making the Court’s business accessible to students on their campuses. Each year visits are made to both the University of Nebraska College of Law in Lincoln and Creighton University School of Law in Omaha. Following the argument session at Creighton’s Law School, the Court reconvenes for an afternoon session at an Omaha-area high school.

An additional high school session is held in May of each year in honor of Law Day (May 1). Cases argued at the schools are selected to demonstrate the variety of legal arguments that face the court system on a regular basis. Students are furnished with case descriptions, case briefs, and a variety of informational resources regarding Nebraska’s appellate and trial courts. Following each argument session, justices spend time talking to students about the appellate process and career opportunities as lawyers.