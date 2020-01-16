class="post-template-default single single-post postid-433898 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska tax collections beat expectations in December | KRVN Radio

Nebraska tax collections beat expectations in December

BY Associated Press | January 16, 2020
Home News Regional News
Nebraska tax collections beat expectations in December
MGN/KNEB

Associated incoln, Neb. — Nebraska state government’s tax collections beat expectations once again last month.

The Department of Revenue said Wednesday that the state netted $473 million in tax revenue in December. That’s more than 12% higher than the state’s certified forecast of $421 million.

The boost was driven by net sales-and-use and corporate income taxes that were far higher than the state’s estimates. Net individual income and miscellaneous taxes came in below projections.

Net tax collections are also higher than expected in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. The state has collected $2.49 billion so far, up from the projected $2.3 billion.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments