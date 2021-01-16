Nebraska tax collections below expectations in December

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-508834 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | January 16, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska state government collected slightly less money than expected in December. The Nebraska Department of Revenue reports net tax receipts of $436 million for the month, compared to the official estimates of $440 million.

Net sales-and-use and individual income tax collections were lower than projected, while net miscellaneous and corporate income taxes came in higher.

Nebraska still has collected more revenue than expected in the current fiscal year that began on July 1. The state reports net tax receipts of $2.869 billion, which is nearly 8% above the certified forecast of $2.659 billion.

