Nebraska Tourism announces new Nebraska Passport June 1 start date

LINCOLN, Neb. (May 6, 2020) – Nebraska Tourism has updated the start date of the 2020 Nebraska Passport program to June 1, 2020. The Passport inspires Nebraskans to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations. In 2019, the program generated $23.7 million in traveler spending.

“We are monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and coordinating with the Governor’s office to make decisions for the 2020 Passport Program,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “Once the Passport Program does begin, we urge participants to take part in the program while following the directed health measures and guidelines provided by the state.”

Travelers will have from June 1 through October 31 to visit attractions and get their stamps. Due to the rapidly evolving nature of COVID-19, if necessary, the new start and end dates are subject to further change. Please check NebraskaPassport.com for additional updates before beginning your Passport travels. Nebraska’s Directed Health Measures can be found here: http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ COVID-19-Directed-Health- Measures.aspx

While participants patiently wait for the program to begin, they can experience some of the Passport stops virtually at http://nebraskapassport.com/ passport-details/passport- online-tour/.

“Our hope for this virtual online Passport experience is to help participants get excited and learn a bit about the stops before the program begins,” said Madison Johnson, Passport Program Coordinator. “Scroll through fun, personalized content such as virtual tours, online stores and interactive activities from our stops.”

Passports will be available at participating stops starting June 1 or can be pre-ordered at NebraskaPassport.com. Participants are also encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport App on their smartphone and get digital stamps, supplementing the physical Passport booklet for convenience. Please note, the Passport app will be updated with the 2020 information on June 1.

More information on the Passport Program can be found at NebraskaPassport.com or for more information on Nebraska’s other tourism opportunities go to VisitNebraska.com.