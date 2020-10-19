Nebraska Tourism Conference held virtually this week

|
LINCOLN, Neb. (October 19, 2020) – Nebraska tourism industry professionals will gather virtually this week for the 2020 Nebraska Tourism Conference. From October 20-22, attendees will hear from a variety of speakers on topics such as editorial impacts and inspiration, benefits of diversity and inclusion and the future of tourism. All sessions are free.
“We’re bummed we can’t see everyone in person this year, but the virtual sessions we’ve put together include important and relevant topics for the climate of the tourism industry now,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director. “Whether you’re an owner of a small business or attraction, or a convention and visitors bureau, we encourage you to join this week.”
Nebraska Tourism will be giving away a free 2021 Nebraska Tourism Conference registration each webinar. Winners will be randomly selected during the live sessions. The 2021 conference will be held in Grand Island.
Registration is still open and each session can be registered for individually at the links provided below. Sessions will be recorded and sent out to those who registered for them at the end of the conference.
Conference schedule on Tuesday, October 20, 2020:
9:30 a.m. CST
Conference Welcome + A Roadmap for Success – Nebraska Tourism’s New 5-Year Strategic Plan
John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission; Jennifer Simmons, Brand + Lever
1:30 p.m. CST
The Consumer Sentiment Roller Coaster: Where are we headed now?
Erin Francis- Cummings, Destination Analysts
3:30 p.m. CST
Nebraska Travel Association (NETA) Meeting
Conference schedule on Wednesday, October 21, 2020:
9:30 a.m. CST
Making Room at the Table: The Benefits of Diversity & Inclusion
Franklin Thompson, Omaha Human Rights & Relations and UNO College of Education
1:30 p.m. CST
Editorial Impacts & Inspiration for 2021
Amber Steffens, TURNER PR; Whitt Kelly, TURNER PR
3:30 p.m. CST
Sports Nebraska Meeting
Nebraska Festivals & Events Meeting
Nebraska Byways Meeting
Conference schedule on Thursday, October 22, 2020:
9:30 a.m. CST
Commissioner Networking Session
Each commissioner will have a separate zoom meeting link to join at 9:30 a.m.
https://visitnebraska.com/industry-events/2020-nebraska-tourism-conference for the
list of 11 Nebraska Tourism Commissioners, their counties, and zoom link for each
session.
1:30 p.m. CST
Nebraska Tourism Industry Awards
Jon & Taryn Vanderford, 1011 Now
For more information about this year’s tourism conference, go to https://visitnebraska.com/industry-events/2020-nebraska-tourism-conference.