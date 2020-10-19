Nebraska Tourism Conference held virtually this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (October 19, 2020) – Nebraska tourism industry professionals will gather virtually this week for the 2020 Nebraska Tourism Conference. From October 20-22, attendees will hear from a variety of speakers on topics such as editorial impacts and inspiration, benefits of diversity and inclusion and the future of tourism. All sessions are free.

“We’re bummed we can’t see everyone in person this year, but the virtual sessions we’ve put together include important and relevant topics for the climate of the tourism industry now,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director. “Whether you’re an owner of a small business or attraction, or a convention and visitors bureau, we encourage you to join this week.”

Nebraska Tourism will be giving away a free 2021 Nebraska Tourism Conference registration each webinar. Winners will be randomly selected during the live sessions. The 2021 conference will be held in Grand Island.

Registration is still open and each session can be registered for individually at the links provided below. Sessions will be recorded and sent out to those who registered for them at the end of the conference.

Conference schedule on Tuesday, October 20, 2020:

9:30 a.m. CST

Conference Welcome + A Roadmap for Success – Nebraska Tourism’s New 5-Year Strategic Plan

John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission; Jennifer Simmons, Brand + Lever

Register Here

1:30 p.m. CST

The Consumer Sentiment Roller Coaster: Where are we headed now?

Erin Francis- Cummings, Destination Analysts

Register Here

3:30 p.m. CST

Nebraska Travel Association (NETA) Meeting

Join meeting at 3:30 p.m. here

Conference schedule on Wednesday, October 21, 2020:

9:30 a.m. CST

Making Room at the Table: The Benefits of Diversity & Inclusion

Franklin Thompson, Omaha Human Rights & Relations and UNO College of Education

Register Here

1:30 p.m. CST

Editorial Impacts & Inspiration for 2021

Amber Steffens, TURNER PR; Whitt Kelly, TURNER PR

Register Here

3:30 p.m. CST

Sports Nebraska Meeting

Join meeting at 3:30 p.m. here

Nebraska Festivals & Events Meeting

Join meeting at 3:30 p.m. here

Nebraska Byways Meeting

Join meeting at 3:30 p.m. here

Conference schedule on Thursday, October 22, 2020:

9:30 a.m. CST

Commissioner Networking Session

Each commissioner will have a separate zoom meeting link to join at 9:30 a.m. Go to

https://visitnebraska.com/ industry-events/2020-nebraska- tourism-conference for the

list of 11 Nebraska Tourism Commissioners, their counties, and zoom link for each

session.

1:30 p.m. CST

Nebraska Tourism Industry Awards

Jon & Taryn Vanderford, 1011 Now

Register Here

For more information about this year’s tourism conference, go to https://visitnebraska.com/ industry-events/2020-nebraska- tourism-conference.