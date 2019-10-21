Nebraska tourism professionals gather in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (October 21, 2019) – Inspiring speakers, a night at NEBRASKAland DAYS Wild West Arena and so much more can be found at the 2019 Nebraska Tourism Conference this week, October 22-24, in North Platte. Hundreds of tourism industry professionals are gathering at the Sandhills Convention Center to hear from a wide variety of speakers, learn about the latest trends and techniques and to network with other industry members.

“Every year, Nebraska tourism industry professionals get together to network, learn and brainstorm ideas to grow Nebraska’s third largest industry. Many will go home with inspiration and ideas to help improve their local tourism efforts,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone soon.”

Conference highlights on Tuesday, October 22, 2019:

9:45 – 11:45 a.m. Nebraska Tourism Commission Meeting

12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Conference Welcome & Lunch

12:30 – 1:45 p.m. Keynote: Pink Goldfish

Keynote speaker, David Rendall, author of four books including “The Freak Factor” and “Pink Goldfish,” will speak about how to stand out in a crowded marketplace and provide an unconventional seven-part framework for achieving competitive separation by embracing flaws, instead of fixing them.

6:00 – 9:00 p.m. North Platte Showcase Event, NEBRASKAland Days Wild West Arena

Conference attendees are invited to the Wild West Arena to eat delicious prime rib and a unique Dutch oven dessert, sample bull fries, make s’mores by the fire, try your skills at roping and branding, and enjoy live entertainment by Big Daddy B and the Wrecking Machine.

Conference highlights on Wednesday, October 23, 2019:

9:00 – 10:15 a.m. Keynote: Introduction to Brand USA’s International Marketing Efforts

Chris Thompson, the President and CEO of Brand USA, will give an overview of Brand USA’s work to drive international visitation to the United States as well as discuss the biggest challenges and opportunities when it comes to attracting global visitors.

7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Celebrate Nebraska Awards Banquet

The awards banquet honors the many great achievements made by individuals, businesses and associations across Nebraska to develop and support the state’s expanding tourism industry.

More information on the Nebraska Tourism Conference can be found at: https://visitnebraska.com/industry-events/2019-nebraska-tourism-conference