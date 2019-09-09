Nebraska Treasurer John Murante Announces National Women’s Financial Literacy Conference in Nebraska

(Lincoln) – Nebraska Treasurer John Murante today announced he will be hosting the Inaugural Smart Women Smart Money Nebraska Conference on, Friday, November 1st at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in LaVista. Registration for the conference is free, and can be found at: www.swsmNEBRASKA.com. The conference will feature business experts and coaches from a variety of backgrounds and industries. A complimentary breakfast and lunch will be provided.

The Smart Women Smart Money Conferences are part of a national financial literacy initiative owned and operated by the State Financial Officers Foundation (SFOF). SFOF is a non-profit that works with state treasurers, state auditors, and other financial officers to educate the public about financial public policy.

“The need for financial education is more important than ever. I am happy to provide this crucial information to Nebraskans. From saving for college to planning for retirement, this conference will offer value for Nebraskans at every stage of life,” Treasurer Murante said.

“Our message at Smart Women Smart Money Conferences is that it is never too early or too late, to learn about personal finances. We are so happy to be working with Treasurer Murante’s office and looking forward to the event on November 1st,” said Derek Kreifels, president of the State Financial Officers Foundation and the Smart Women Smart Money Conferences.

“It’s been a thrill to see thousands of women from all backgrounds discover the freedom and security that comes from financial education,” Kreifels said.

The conference will feature Treasurer Murante as well as keynote speakers retired Army Major Scott Smiley and his wife Tiffany, who founded Hope Unseen. After suffering grievous wounds in combat, Major Smiley became the first blind active-duty officer in military history. Since leaving military service, Major Smiley has won an ESPY Award, and currently works as an investment banker for corporations and banks around the world. He and Tiffany founded Hope Unseen in 2010 to share their message of perseverance, courage and hope.