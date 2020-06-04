class="post-template-default single single-post postid-465539 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Nebraska truck driver killed in northern Kansas crash | KRVN Radio

Nebraska truck driver killed in northern Kansas crash

BY Associated Press | June 4, 2020
Home News Regional News
Nebraska truck driver killed in northern Kansas crash

Jewell, Kan. — Authorities say a Nebraska truck driver has been killed in a crash in northern Kansas. Salina radio station KSAL-AM reports that the crash happened around noon Wednesday on K-14 Highway in rural Jewell County, killing 50-year-old Scott Sell of Hastings, Nebraska. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the southbound semitrailer Sell was driving veered onto the highway shoulder, overcorrected and went into the opposite ditch. The truck overturned in a pasture, and Sell was pronounced dead at the scene.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: