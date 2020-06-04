Jewell, Kan. — Authorities say a Nebraska truck driver has been killed in a crash in northern Kansas. Salina radio station KSAL-AM reports that the crash happened around noon Wednesday on K-14 Highway in rural Jewell County, killing 50-year-old Scott Sell of Hastings, Nebraska. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the southbound semitrailer Sell was driving veered onto the highway shoulder, overcorrected and went into the opposite ditch. The truck overturned in a pasture, and Sell was pronounced dead at the scene.
- KRVN
- 93.1 The River
- KAMI Country Legends
- @KRVN
- @931TheRiver
- @RRNMarkets
- KRVN 880 Channel
Station Events
Jun
26
Fri
7:50 pm Senior Legion Baseball, Cozad at... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Senior Legion Baseball, Cozad at... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Jun 26 @ 7:50 pm – 11:00 pm
Jul
9
Thu
7:50 pm Senior Legion Baseball Hi-Line a... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Senior Legion Baseball Hi-Line a... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Jul 9 @ 7:50 pm – 11:00 pm
Jul
11
Sat
1:50 pm Nebraska Shrine Bowl Football Ga... @ Kearney
Nebraska Shrine Bowl Football Ga... @ Kearney
Jul 11 @ 1:50 pm – 5:00 pm
Jul
14
Tue
7:50 pm Senior Legion Baseball Gothenbur... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Senior Legion Baseball Gothenbur... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Jul 14 @ 7:50 pm – 11:00 pm
Jul
28
Tue
7:50 pm Senior Legion Baseball, Overton ... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Senior Legion Baseball, Overton ... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Jul 28 @ 7:50 pm – 11:00 pm
Blogs
Nebraska truck driver killed in northern Kansas crash
BY Associated Press | June 4, 2020
Home › News › Regional News
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information