Nebraska truck driver killed in northern Kansas crash

Jewell, Kan. — Authorities say a Nebraska truck driver has been killed in a crash in northern Kansas. Salina radio station KSAL-AM reports that the crash happened around noon Wednesday on K-14 Highway in rural Jewell County, killing 50-year-old Scott Sell of Hastings, Nebraska. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the southbound semitrailer Sell was driving veered onto the highway shoulder, overcorrected and went into the opposite ditch. The truck overturned in a pasture, and Sell was pronounced dead at the scene.