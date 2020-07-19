class="post-template-default single single-post postid-474005 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Nebraska unemployment rate rose to 6.7% in June | KRVN Radio

Nebraska unemployment rate rose to 6.7% in June

BY Associated Press | July 19, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska unemployment rate rose to 6.7% in June

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate rose in June, a month after claiming the nation’s lowest rate in the midst of the country’s coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.7% in June, up 1.4 percentage points from the revised May rate of 5.3%. Despite the increase, Nebraska’s rate remained one of the lowest in the nation.

The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June was 11.1%, a decrease of 2.2 percentage points from the May 2020 rate of 13.3%.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: