Nebraska unemployment rate rose to 6.7% in June

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate rose in June, a month after claiming the nation’s lowest rate in the midst of the country’s coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says Nebraska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.7% in June, up 1.4 percentage points from the revised May rate of 5.3%. Despite the increase, Nebraska’s rate remained one of the lowest in the nation.

The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June was 11.1%, a decrease of 2.2 percentage points from the May 2020 rate of 13.3%.