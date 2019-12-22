class="post-template-default single single-post postid-428429 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska unemployment | KRVN Radio

Nebraska unemployment

BY Associated Press | December 22, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska unemployment

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate of 3.1% remained unchanged in November for the fifth straight month.

The Nebraska Labor Department said in a news release Friday that the preliminary November rate was three-tenths of a point higher than the adjusted November 2018 rate of 2.8%.

The Nebraska rate is below November’s national preliminary rate of 3.5%, which is down a tenth of a point from 3.6% in October and down two-tenths of a point from the November 2018 rate of 3.7%.

The department says Nebraska’s nonfarm employment rose last month more than 14,600 over the year-ago figure and was up more than 1,740 over October.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments