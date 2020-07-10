Nebraska virus hospitalizations at lowest levels since April

LINCOLN – The number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus in Nebraska has fallen to its lowest level since mid-April, but state officials say residents still need to exercise caution to keep the virus from spreading. Nebraska’s hospitals were treating 97 patients as of Thursday, down from a high of 257 on May 27. The state has a total of hospital 3,907 beds, and 1,583 of those were available for patients as of Thursday evening. Nebraska officials confirmed 198 new cases of the virus on Thursday and two new deaths, bringing the state totals to 20,623 cases and 284 deaths since the pandemic began.