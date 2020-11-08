Nebraska virus hospitalizations continue upward surge

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska is seeing yet another increase in known coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as health officials urge residents to wear masks and avoid large gatherings. State officials reported 2,124 new cases statewide and 720 active hospitalizations as of Thursday evening. The numbers have been

trending sharply upward over the last two weeks. Nebraska has now tested a little more than 1 million people, with 78,012 positives and 674 deaths statewide since the pandemic began, according to the state’s online tracking portal. Meanwhile, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced that four more staff members have tested positive for the virus. So far, 216 department staff members have been diagnosed with the virus.