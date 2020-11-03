Nebraska voters approve interest rate cap on payday lenders

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-495151 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY AP | November 3, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska voters have overwhelmingly approved a measure to cap the annual interest rate on payday loans at 36%.

Initiative measure 428 changes existing state law, which allows lenders to charge more than 400% annually.

Supporters of the measure argued that such high rates victimize low-income borrowers and those who do not understand lending requirements.

Industry officials countered that the high rates are misleading because most loans are short-term and that capping the interest rate will put lenders out of business.

