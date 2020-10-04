Nebraska Wesleyan offers increased scholarships to MPCC transfer students

More money is available for students planning to transfer from Mid-Plains Community College to Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Nebraska Wesleyan is increasing the amount of its Pathways Transfer Scholarship from $15,000 to $20,000 for students who have already completed at least 18 credit hours.

The university will also increase its Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship from $17,000 to $21,000 for qualified Mid-Plains students who are members of the PTK academic honor society.

“Transfer students are an important part of our student body,” said Nebraska Wesleyan President Darrin Good. “They bring experience, diversity and continued academic success. It’s critical that we provide them with the same accessibility and affordability that we provide to our traditional undergraduates who begin their academic career here as first-year students.”

Ultimately, financial aid is available to all traditional undergraduate students regardless of income. Every student admitted to Nebraska Wesleyan receives a renewable scholarship of $15,000 or more based on their academic credentials.

“We want students and their families to realize that Nebraska Wesleyan is affordable and offers a highly respected educational value due to the extraordinary career successes of our alumni,” Good said.

MPCC has partnered with Nebraska Wesleyan since 2018 to offer the Pathways Scholarship Program to help Mid-Plains students complete a bachelor’s degree.

More information about MPCC and the academic transfer degrees it offers can be found online at mpcc.edu/academic-transfer-degree-programs.