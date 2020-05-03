Nebraska will open voting sites for primary despite concerns

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread.

Top Republican officials in the GOP-dominated state have repeatedly urged voters to cast early, absentee ballots, but they argue that voters must have the option of voting in-person.

If the election proceeds as planned, Nebraska will be the first to hold a statewide election with physical polling sites since Wisconsin’s much-criticized primary, which was plagued by a poll worker shortage and long lines.