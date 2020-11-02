Nebraska Winter Weather Awareness Day is Thursday, November 5th 2020

While snow may have already fallen across parts of western and north central Nebraska, winter is only just beginning. At the National Weather Service (NWS), we want everyone to be “Weather-Ready” as this winter season begins. All of the NWS offices serving Nebraska, in conjunction with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, aid in this effort by hosting a Winter Weather Awareness Day each year in November. We ask everyone to participate and become more aware this November 5th – Nebraska Winter Weather Awareness Day.

Individuals, families, businesses, partners, schools, and media are all encouraged to review their winter weather preparedness plans so we can become a “Weather-Ready” nation. Here are two key ideas to keep in mind:

Car: While carrying a vehicle’s winter storm survival kit is foremost, don’t forget to fully check and winterize your vehicle. Make sure your car is in good running order, especially before a long trip. Ensure your windshield wipers are working, the gas tank is near full to avoid ice in the tank, and, lastly, call 511 for the latest traffic and road conditions.

Home: Your primary concern is the loss of heat, power and telephone service. Second, the shortage of supplies if conditions were to continue beyond a day. Supplies at hand should include but are not limited to: flashlight and extra batteries; battery- powered NOAA Weather Radio and portable radio; extra food and water; extra medicine and baby items; first-aid supplies; and heating fuel.

We encourage media requests for more information about these key points and other topics including the 2020 – 2021 Winter Outlook, winter weather hazards and safety, as well as winter weather preparedness. Please email nws.northplatte@noaa.gov or contact the NWS North Platte Forecast Office to set up an interview. Your participation is greatly appreciated.

For information on winter weather safety, science, and hazards visit: www.weather.gov/safety/winter. The National Weather Service’s North Platte Forecast Office (www.weather.gov/lbf), located in North Platte, NE, is the primary source of weather data, forecasts, and warnings for 26 counties across western and north central Nebraska.

If you have questions, please respond via email to shawn.jacobs@noaa.gov

